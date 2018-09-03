Jeffreys Bay Property for sale – Magnificent family home near Lower Point

Price: R5 400 000

This home is on every families wish list.

With easy access from the street, the automated garage doors make for safe parking. Entrance is gained to the lower level of the house from the garage.

This lower level consists of three bedrooms, bathroom, two roomed gym, sauna and laundry. The potentials are endless with what one could do with this level.

Entering through the front door to the second level, one is just in awe of the view that greets you. Open plan dining room leads into a large kitchen,built for a gourmet chef.

A breakfast nook compliments the kitchen. With beautiful finishes there is plenty of storage space. A separate scullery,with a large pantry is a added bonus.

Sitting in the lounge, with windows all around, the views are spectacular.

Sliding doors open up onto the balcony,with a large entertainment area.

If your preference is a braai or homemade pizza,or just soaking up the sun, the choice is yours while feeling you are on top of the world.

Climbing upstairs to the three bedrooms, two bathrooms, with each room having breath taking views.

Watching the sun rise from bed is an experience not many can witness with an eagle view.

Each room is tastefully finished with ample cupboard space.with sliding doors leading out onto a deck for private sun tanning or just to take in the surroundings.

A well maintained garden, with a beautiful swimming pool is fully walled,giving one privacy and security. Water conservation is encouraged with installation of two water tanks.

All this,with the beach and the world renowned lower point surf break nearby.

Jeffreys Bay has been voted as the 2018 South African Kwela Town of the year and is home to the worlds best wave – Supertubes.

For more information email property@jbaynews.com

