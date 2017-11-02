3,5 million travellers visit South Africa

Summer is here and it’s time once again for the tourist high season. For those in the tourism industry, it is the busiest time of the year with tourists from around the globe flocking to South African shores to enjoy our beautiful beaches, the African sun and the many attractions that South Africa has to offer.

According to the latest Tourism and Migration Survey released by Stats SA, almost 3,5 million travellers passed through South African ports of entry in August 2017.

However, since August 2016, there has been a slight drop in the volume of arrivals and departures of foreign travellers.

The top five overseas countries with the largest number of tourists visiting South Africa were the USA, UK, Germany, The Netherlands and France.

With regard to tourists arriving in South Africa from the African continent, nearly all were from SADC countries. Zimbabwe tops the list at 31%, followed by Lesotho, Mozambique, Swaziland and Botswana.

Why do people travel to South Africa? Well, 97% of travellers were in South Africa for a holiday, while the rest were here for business and study purposes.

