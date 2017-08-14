Julian Wilson wins Billabong Pro Tahiti

Australian Julian Wilson claimed victory at the Billabong Pro Tahiti after defeating Gabriel Medina in the Final.

A full day of competition witnessed intense action from the remaining competitors as they battled through 15 heats in six-to-seven foot surf at Teahupo’o.

The win marks Wilson’s third CT victory and his best result at the Billabong Pro Tahiti.

The Australian is always a serious WSL Title contender and his first place finish moves him up from 8th to 5th place on the Jeep Leaderboard heading into the Hurley Pro at Trestles.

“It has been a few years,” said Wilson. “It is so special to win. I am ecstatic and I have nothing left in me. I am just so happy and relieved to finally win an event again. It took so many good waves to win this event and I was lucky enough to get those.”

Wilson had a slow start to this season on the Australian leg but has been building momentum throughout the 2017 season, with improved results at each event, specifically his 3rd place finish in Jeffreys Bay, 5th in Fiji and 9th in Rio.

The contender’s win now puts him just 2,150 points behind World No. 4 Owen Wright.

Wilson ended Jordy Smith’s run in Tahiti in the second Semifinal. The South African earned his best result in Tahiti, a 3rd place finish, and the top spot on the Jeep Leaderboard.

Current World No. 1 Smith will head into the Hurley Pro at Trestles not only ready to defend his event win but eager to keep his lead over the world’s best surfers to improve his World Title campaign.

“I am still learning a lot and I wish I had figured it out earlier in the event,” Smith said. “I am just going to continue to keep learning and watching John (Florence), Jeremy (Flores), Kelly (Slater) and those guys and keep learning. I am stoked to be in the top spot.

Billabong Pro Tahiti Final Results:

1 -Julian Wilson (AUS) 18.96

2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 17.87

Billabong Pro Tahiti Semifinal Results:

SF 1:Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.16 def. Kolohe Andino (USA) 13.90

SF 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) 14.26 def. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 7.33

Billabong Pro Tahiti Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 18.23 def. Owen Wright (AUS) 13.94

QF 2: Kolohe Andino (USA) 14.33 def. Wiggolly Dantas (BRA) 7.67

QF 3: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 14.50 def. John John Florence (HAW) 13.10

QF 4: Julian Wilson (AUS) 15.16 def. Joan Duru (FRA) 9.00

Billabong Pro Tahiti Round 5 Results:

Heat 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 14.37 def. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 11.66

Heat 2: Wiggolly Dantas (BRA) 15.50 def. Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 12.00

Heat 3: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 11.93 def. Conner Coffin (USA) 11.40

Heat 4: Julian Wilson (AUS) 14.24 def Adrian Buchan (AUS) 10.60

Billabong Pro Tahiti Round 4 Results:

Heat 1: Owen Wright (AUS) 14.50, Connor O’Leary (AUS 13.40), Wiggolly Dantas (BRA) 13.40

Heat 2: Kolohe Andino (USA) 13.37, Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 12.50, Gabriel Medina (BRA) 6.00

Heat 3: John John Florence (HAW) 15.76, Conner Coffin (USA) 7.90, Julian Wilson (AUS) 4.00

Heat 4: Joan Duru (FRA) 12.33, Adrian Buchan (AUS) 11.43, Jordy Smith (ZAF) 8.40

2017 WSL Men’s Jeep Leaderboard

1 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 37,850 pts

2 – John John Florence (HAW) 36,900 pts

3 – Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 35,950 pts

4 – Owen Wright (AUS) 35,350 pts

5 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 33,200 pts