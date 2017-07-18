Kelly Slater breaks his ankle in a JBay barrel

Kelly Slater broke two metatarsal bones in his right foot Monday morning, while freesurfing up the point in Jeffreys Bay.

He needed assistance making his way off site, and was taken to the hospital, where he was X-rayed (and posted the painful-looking results).

The injury derails his promising start at the Corona Open J-Bay, where he had made it past Julian Wilson and Kanoa Igarashi in Round One, for a direct jump to Round Three.

With an ice pack on his foot and looking visibly dejected, he mused that the injury would not only take him out the JBay event, but also the Billabong Pro Tahiti next month.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for the 11-time World Champ, who told the WSL last October that he was making a serious run for a twelfth Title this year.

Currently sitting at No. 18 on the Jeep Leaderboard, Slater would have needed a few incredible results to get back on track, but as a four-time winner in JBay he was certainly hoping to make a stand here.

Fortunately, after the initial letdown, Kelly was quick to put his problem in perspective. “A broken foot is pretty minor in the scheme of things,” he posted on his Instagram. “I’ll make the most of my time off.”