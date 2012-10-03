Lots of action at ’17 JBay Winterfest

Apart from top level surf competitions in JBay, including the JBU Supertrial, The JBay Loggers event at Lower Point and the Corona Open JBay, there are a number of other exciting tournaments for everyone to partake in during the 2017 JBay Winterfest.

There are exciting changes afoot for the JBay Wind Farm MTB Classic. Now in its fifth year, the event – which, as the name states, traverses the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm – will see new routes across all distances and racing categories.

The upgrades will most likely mean more singletrack for the trail riders and racing snakes and an even better experience for the younger riders and those with less mileage in the legs who chose to ride the short route.

The Cold Water Swim Classic is regarded as one of the toughest open water swims in South Africa, with water temps ranging from 11-14 c over the past four years.

Participants have a choice of a mile, two mile or a three-mile swim, with the triple mile being an official Robben Island qualifying swim.

Wetsuits will be allowed in the mile and double mile events.

“We are expecting another tough swim this year and cold water conditioning is essential for swimmers who want to complete the classic successfully,” said event organizer Brenton Williams.

The JBay Swim Club will be training every Sunday morning at Marina Martinique at 9.30 am and all swimmers are welcome to attend.

Then there is the 2017 Endurade JBayX two-day / three-stage trail run. The Endurade JBayX is unique in concept, entailing three individual 20Km trail runs, all starting 12-hours apart, showcasing the best of the Jeffreys Bay area.

The total distance covered will be just over 60km and will test the mettle and endurance of all participants.

Exciting news for 2017 is that all runs will start and finish at the new Lower Point WinterFest hub, with three exciting new and spectator friendly 20Km routes.

A 10km and 5Km fun trail run / walk will be presented on Sunday, 23 July 2017, starting at 9:00am and 10:00am respectively. Both these events will be suitable for families, friends, supporters and first time trail runners.

There is also the Kite Festival, a Skins Fishing comp, and the Funduro at the JBay Winterfest, but more on that later.

Right now the JBay Winterfest is gearing up for the precursor surf competition, the JBU Supertrial powered by Monster.

The contest is an invite-only specialty surf tournament that serves as the trials competition for the Corona Open JBay – the only Championship Tour contest in the country.

The winner of the JBU Supertrial gets a slot into the main event, and a minimum guaranteed $10,000 (R131 850) in prize money.

The waiting period for the JBU Supertrial is 1 – 11 June, and the waiting period for the Corona Open JBay is 12 –23 July.

More details of all the events can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

Co-sponsors include Oakley, Kouga Municipality, Vodacom4U and First Choice.

The event hash tag is #jbaywinterfest