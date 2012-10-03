Nqaba Bhanga elected as DA Provincial Leader

Despite not being present when the election results were announced, Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as Eastern Cape Leader of the Democratic Alliance, at the Provincial Congress in East London.

While the election was a close one, a clear winner emerged by a majority of votes.

The vote and the vote count proceeded without a single query, objection or contest.

The new DA Eastern Cape Leadership is charged with continuing to create positive change in the Eastern Cape and working to continue growing the DA to provide opportunities to more and more people in this province.

The DA is indebted to the outgoing Eastern Cape Leadership, and especially Athol Trollip, as he now focuses on bringing increasing change to Nelson Mandela Bay.

The full complement of newly-elected DA Eastern Cape leadership is:

Provincial Leader: Nqaba Bhanga

Deputy Provincial Leaders: Bobby Stevenson and Terence Fritz

Provincial Chairperson: Andrew Whitfield

Deputy Provincial Chairpersons: Yusuf Cassim, Kobus Botha and Marshall Von Buchenroder.