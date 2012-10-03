Breaking News
Police find Rhino horns in Mpumalanga
South Africa rhino horns
Police find Rhino horns in Mpumalanga

The South African Police in Mpumalanga are seeking information regarding the poaching of three Rhinos which took place last week Saturday, 7 January 2017.

Police received information about suspects ferrying illegal items around the Hazyview area.

When the suspected vehicle was spotted, stopped and searched, nothing was found.

Members of the White River K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence as well as the Tactical Response Team further searched the surrounding area where the vehicle was found and discovered six Rhino horns stashed in a cooler box left unattended in a house.

Police request anyone who has information pertaining to the case to contact the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Freek Pienaar at 0728785172. Crime Stop can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

