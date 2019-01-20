300 IDs await collection at Humansdorp Home Affairs

MORE than 300 unclaimed Identity Documents (IDs) are waiting for collection at the Department of Home Affairs in Humansdorp.

Applicants who are yet to collect their IDs are urged to visit the department’s offices in Bureau Street.

Kouga Speaker Hattingh Bornman, who chairs the Kouga/Home Affairs Stakeholders Forum, said the department has released a list of 301 names from Kouga whose IDs are at the office.

“The list will be made available to all Ward Councillors’ offices should you want to check if your name is there before you travel to the Home Affairs office.”

“The applicant must, however, collect their ID personally and cannot send a third party as fingerprint verification would have to be done before the document is issued,” he said.

Bornman said many applicants were informed via SMS that their IDs were ready, but they had not come forward to collect them.

“Some applicants may have changed their cell phone numbers while others did not provide their contact details,” he said.

The Speaker said although the department usually sent SMSs to update applicants on the progress of their IDs, it was still incumbent on the applicant to make a follow up by contacting the office or through an SMS check.

“The document is a basic necessity for one to access state benefits and other opportunities in life such as employment, opening a business, registering a child after birth, accessing a child grant or old age pension or applying for a house. One may also be asked by the law enforcement agencies to produce an ID document,” said Bornman.

South Africans will be going to the provincial and national elections later this year, on a date to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and one may not register to vote or cast a ballot without an ID.

According to the Department of Home Affairs website (www.dha.gov.za), you can receive SMS updates on the progress of your application by simply sending an SMS with the word “ID”, followed by your ID number to 32551.

SMSs are charged at R1 each.

