30 year old woman murdered in Patensie

The Chief of Police in Kouga, Brigadier John Lebok has strongly condemned the violent acts of community members following the murder of 30-year-old Monique du Plooy, in Patensie this weekend.

He further called for calm and urged community members not to take law into their own hands and to work with the police to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

This follows after du Plooy and her boyfriend (also 30-years-old) were returning to their home in Rooikloof Street, Ramaphosa Village (Patensie) at about 02:00 on Sunday, 28 May 2017.

It is alleged that the two had an argument. According to information, the 30-year-old male stabbed the female and she died at the scene.