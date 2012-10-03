3 reasons why you should never eat wheat

3 reasons why you should never eat wheat

3 reasons why you should never eat wheat

Reason #1 Wheat causes blood sugar disruption, Glycation of your cells, increases AGING, weight gain & boosts Diabetes risk

Before we explain why wheat can actually speed up the aging process in your body, let’s clarify some simple biochemistry in your body.

This deals with “glycation” in your body, and substances called Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs).

These nasty little compounds speed up the aging process in your body including damage over time to your organs, your joints, and of course, wrinkled skin.

So with that said, what is one of the biggest factors that increase production of AGEs inside your body?

This may surprise you, but high blood sugar levels high blood sugar levels over time dramatically increase age-accelerating AGEs in your body.

Reason #2 — Gluten and other gut-damaging compounds

The topic of gluten is on fire in the media lately.

But most people are confused as to whether there is any real health risks with gluten for the average person that doesn’t have Celiac disease.

The truth is that even if you are not officially “gluten intolerant” or “gluten sensitive“, there are hundreds of published studies that indicate that gluten can cause inflammation in your digestive system , and even cause “permeability” in your gut, which can lead to a health condition that’s on the rise lately called Leaky Gut, as well as other digestive issues and auto-immune problems.

Reason #3 — Antinutrients and mineral blockers in wheat

The third reason that wheat is terrible for you is that it contains what’s called “anti-nutrients“, which are naturally occurring compounds in the wheat plant, but can cause undesirable effects in humans that eat too much of them.

One of these antinutrients is called phytates, which blocks the absorption in your body of certain minerals like zinc, iron, manganese, and calcium if you eat wheat too often.

Again, most people eat wheat with almost every meal (cereal in the morning, bread on sandwich at lunch, and pasta or bread at dinner), so this can cause a mineral deficiency in your body over time that leads to many health conditions.

Wheat has other mineral blockers and antinutrients aside from phytates, such as lectins.

Lectins are another constituent of wheat that causes gut irritation.

Yet another reason to minimize or eliminate wheat from your diet.

To find out more, read The fat burning Kitchen