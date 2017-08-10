29 Community members arrested in Louterwater

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok has strongly condemned the violent acts and lawlessness that some community members in the Louterwater area, Joubertina reverted to, after the arrest of a suspect linked to a business robbery on Monday, 7 August 2017.

A total of 29 suspects were detained on the various charges and they will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today on these charges.

The South African Police Service calls upon the community to remain calm, not to take law into their own hands and to work with the police to bring calm and order to their area.

The Police will remain on high alert and additional members were deployed to restore and maintain order. Police investigations are continuing.