23 trucks torched in N3 protest

The situation remains tense on the N3 in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands after protests turned violent and forced the total shutdown of the freeway on Sunday night (29 April 2018).

23 trucks were torched and 18 were looted in the late night protest. Traffic is being diverted on the N3 which is now partially open and clean up operations are underway.

Road safety officials have advised that road users traveling on N3 the next few days to avoid traveling in the evening.

Authorities were not able to confirm if there were any truck drivers injured as a result of the protest which carried on late into the night.

Both the north and southbound carriageways were closed to traffic.

It’s unclear at this stage why the trucks are being targeted.

