Breaking News
23 trucks torched in N3 protest
Corruption is in the autobahn in South Africa
Beach users are cautioned about Spring tides
Two hour swim to shore for stranded sailors
Dont target us warns Police General after cops house is petrol bombed
Freedom Day celebrated by the DA in Kouga
Bakery truck robbed on N2 near Jeffreys Bay
Legendary Waterman Kip Jerger to be inducted into the Surfer Walk of Fame
Photo of the day – Elephants at Addo
JBay Winterfest 2018 Quick Facts
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa
23 trucks torched in N3 protest

The situation remains tense on the N3 in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands after protests turned violent and forced the total shutdown of the freeway on Sunday night (29 April 2018).

23 trucks were torched and 18 were looted in the late night protest. Traffic is being diverted on the N3 which is now partially open and clean up operations are underway.

Road safety officials have advised that road users traveling on N3 the next few days to avoid traveling in the evening.

Authorities were not able to confirm if there were any truck drivers injured as a result of the protest which carried on late into the night.

Both the north and southbound carriageways were closed to traffic.

It’s unclear at this stage why the trucks are being targeted.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive