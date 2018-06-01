2019 Election to take place between May and August

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the timetable for the upcoming 2019 national and provincial elections.

The meeting, which was held at Tuynhuys in Cape Town, on Wednesday, was officiated by IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini.

The IEC had already indicated that it will hold the elections at any time between 8 May and 7 August next year.

Sections 49 and 108 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa direct that elections must be held within 90 days of the end of the five year term.

The last general elections were held on 7 May 2014.

According to the Presidency, the IEC has indicated in the meeting that some of the areas that need to be addressed before the next elections include the outstanding boundary disputes, the tabling of the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill and the capturing of outstanding addresses on the voters’ roll.

“The IEC is nevertheless confident of yet another successful, credible, free and fair election on the date to be proclaimed by the President,” the Presidency said.

President Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to check their voter registration details, particularly their addresses on the voters’ roll, to ensure that all eligible voters are able to cast their vote in the next election.

