2018/19 Blue Flag status awarded to 66 of SA’s top beaches and marinas

Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay as well as the St Francis Bay canals have been awarded Blue Flag status for the summer season.

66 Blue Flags will be proudly flown at 46 beaches, 8 marinas and by 12 sustainable tourism boats around South Africa over the forthcoming 2018/19 South African Blue Flag season, which opens officially on the 1st of November 2018.

This was announced at the National WESSA Blue Flag launch at Santos Beach, Mossel Bay, in the Western Cape on the 12th October 2018.

The Western Cape has achieved the highest number of Blue Flag sites, with 30 beaches, 12 boats and seven of the eight Blue Flag marinas.

The Eastern Cape has been awarded one Blue Flag Marina site, and retained their seven beaches. Kwa-Zulu Natal has been awarded nine Blue Flag beaches.

The Blue Flag programme also allows for potential Blue Flag sites to participate in the Pilot Programme.

This year 24 beaches across three provinces have been awarded Pilot status and throughout the 2018/19 Blue Flag season,WESSA will work with beach managers towards the longer-term goal of achieving full Blue Flag status.

Find the full list of Blue Flag Beaches here

Photo: Joey Nel

