19 killed in terror attack at pop concert in England

The Manchester Police have confirmed that a terror attack took place at American singer Ariana Grande’s concert last night.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that at least 19 people have been killed and 50 injured after a suspected suicide bombing of a pop concert in Manchester.

The horror unfolded at around 10.30pm on Monday at the end of a concert by the American singer Ariana Grande, whose music is popular with children and teenagers.

The attack, which took place in the foyer area of the arena, left hundreds of people fleeing in terror, with young people at the concert separated from their parents in the chaos.

It left carnage inside the concert venue, with medics describing treating wounds consistent with shrapnel injury.

Assistant chief constable Robin Smith of the British Transport Police (BTP) says extra officers, including armed officers, will be deployed today.

“As the public would expect in response to an incident such as this, extra BTP officers will be on patrol at key railway stations as well as on trains around the country.

Throughout the day, commuters can expect to see additional officers on their journey. This will include both armed and unarmed officers.

My officers are there to reassure concerned members of the public and we’d ask people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour by calling the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 123,” said Smith.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet.

