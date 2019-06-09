173 years and two life sentences for Hankey farm attack

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga welcomes the lengthy jail sentence handed down to the Hankey rapist sentenced on 06 June 2019 in the Port Elizabeth High court on 17 counts including rape, housebreaking, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, possession of a firearm and ammunition, attempted murder as well as forcing a minor to watch a sexual act.

Sebenzile Simane (32) was sentenced to a total of 173 years and two life sentences in prison. All counts will run concurrent to the life sentence. The accused will effectively serve a life sentence in prison.

On 23 March 2018, the 44-year-old victim and her children were attacked in their house on a farm in Hankey by the gun wielding Simane. During the ordeal, the woman was shot and raped. Money was also withdrawn from an ATM.

On Wednesday, 28 March 2018, the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit (Port Elizabeth) with the assistance of Palmietfontein detectives arrested the 32-year-old accused at Kwa Guna administrative area in the Nketlana Location, a few kilometres from the Lesotho border. Some of the property taken from the Hankey farm house was also recovered.

The accused appeared in the Hankey magistrate’s court on Tuesday 3 April 2018 and remained in custody until the finalisation of the case.

Lt-Gen Ntshinga applauded the sterling work of the investigation team and prosecuting authority for ensuring a watertight case against Simane.

“Dedication, commitment and thorough investigation contributed to making sure that this heartless criminal is removed from society for a very long time.

This case must serve as a deterrent to perpetrators of such crimes, as the SAPS regards the safety and security of the farming community as a priority,” added Lt-Gen Ntshinga.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

