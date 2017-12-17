16 million South Africans using Facebook in 2017

According to the latest SA Social Media Landscape Report for 2018, 30 % of South Africans now use Facebook.

This translates to around 16 million South African Facebook users.

Of the 16 million people that have Facebook, 14 million accessed the social network on mobile devices.

According to the mid-year population estimates for 2017 by Stats SA, 56.52 million people live in South Africa.

Of that number, about 29.6% of the population is aged younger than 15 years and approximately 8.1% is 60 years or older.

Facebook requires users to be at least 13 years old before they can create an account.

This means a substantial part of SA’s adult population has a profile on the social network.

In the Jeffreys Bay region this will translate into around 35 000 residents that are using Facebook.

South African Twitter numbers grew marginally between 2016 and 2017, despite declines seen in places like the United States.

In August 2016 there were approximately 7.7 million South Africans on Twitter – by August 2017, this grew to about eight million users.

LinkedIn was the ‘quiet’ growth success story of 2017, with the platform growing its local numbers to 6.1 million users from 5.5 million in 2016.

Instagram has also seen significant growth, with its South African user numbers up 8.5% to 3.8 million users, however this is significantly slower than previous years, where local growth was in the double, or even triple digits.

