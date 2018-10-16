Breaking News
15 years in jail for stealing cell phones from Main Beach

A Jeffreys Bay man who stole a cellphone during a robbery at Main Beach in November 2017 was sentenced to an effective 15 years imprisonment in the Humansdorp Regional Court.

The 36-year-old, Simbonile Mpitikizi with two of his accomplices robbed two cellphones from a man at the Dolphin Beach, Jeffreys Bay on Thursday, 30 November 2017 around 2pm.

The same day, a cellphone was traced and found in possession of the accused. The victim was a 21-year-old Pretoria man who visited Jeffreys Bay for the festive season holidays.

Cluster Commander, Brigadier Lebok welcomed the sentence and said:  “This sentence is serving as deterrent to those who are targeting tourists and holiday makers”.

