14 year wait for title deeds finally over

90 Sea Vista (St Francis Bay) residents received the title deeds to their houses last Tuesday.

The programme was led by Mayoral Committee members Brenton Williams and Frances Baxter, who first visited three of the eldest beneficiaries at their homes to hand-deliver their title deeds before moving to the Sea Vista Community Hall to distribute the remainder.

“All these beneficiaries received their houses more than 10 years ago, but the previous regime withheld their title deeds. We are here to set that right,” said Williams.

He said the Sea Vista title deeds were among the almost 2 000 title deeds that the former Council had failed to hand over to housing beneficiaries.

“As a DA-led municipality, we believe that by giving people their title deeds, you give them rightful ownership and a means of becoming actively involved in the economy.

“Late Mayor Elza van Lingen started this process in Thornhill on Human Rights Day when she handed over 257 title deeds.

“Mayor Horatio Hendricks then took it further on Nelson Mandela Day when he handed over 631 title deeds in Kruisfontein.

“Today we are in Sea Vista doing the same and at the end of the month we will be in KwaNomzamo to hand over more title deeds.”

The beneficiaries were further encouraged to ensure that they have a will that specifies who should inherit the house in the event of their passing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

