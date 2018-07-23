11 taxi drivers killed in KZN ambush

Officials from the Kwazulu Natal provincial government will be visiting the scene of an ambush in Colenso in which 11 taxi drivers from Gauteng were killed on Satuday night.

Kwazulu Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said that the victims had attended a funeral near Greytown and had been returning home to Gauteng.

“On the R74 while passing Colenso it is alleged that they were ambushed by unknown assailants who opened fire on their vehicle.

11 people died on the scene, four were seriously injured and taken to hospital while two were unharmed,” said Naicker.

He said that the KZN taxi violence task team have now taken over the investigation.

Anyone who might have information that will assist police to arrest these senseless killings is encouraged to contact their nearest police station or phone the SAPS Crime Hot-Line on 08600 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

