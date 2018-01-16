Breaking News
11 year old Abriella Bredell swims from Robben Island to Cape Town
Property of the week – charming Wavecrest home
100 % pass rate for Woodridge
Drought impacting farming in the Eastern Cape
Stay safe with NSRI RSA SafeTrx
Cheetahs defeat Kings in Port Elizabeth
Matric results for Kouga
Photo of the day – footprints in the sand
New building Inspectors for Kouga
How shark spotting can help reduce attacks – a Cape Town study
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
100 % pass rate for Woodridge

Woodridge College, close to Jeffreys Bay, achieved a 100 percent pass rate in the Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric exams for 2017.

This was no mean feat for the private school which suffered severe infrastructure damage in June when a ravaging veld fire ripped through the school. This did not stop education at the school which again produced top achievers.

Amica de Jager is the top performer – achieving seven distinctions. She secured 99% for Mathematics – the best in the Eastern Cape for the IEB matric results.

De Jager plans to study BSc Computer Science at Nelson Mandela University this year.

“Woodridge is extremely proud of the determination and tenacity the entire school has shown in the wake of the massive challenges we have had to face,” Woodrige College Deputy Principal Jacques Botha said.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive