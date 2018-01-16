100 % pass rate for Woodridge

Woodridge College, close to Jeffreys Bay, achieved a 100 percent pass rate in the Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric exams for 2017.

This was no mean feat for the private school which suffered severe infrastructure damage in June when a ravaging veld fire ripped through the school. This did not stop education at the school which again produced top achievers.

Amica de Jager is the top performer – achieving seven distinctions. She secured 99% for Mathematics – the best in the Eastern Cape for the IEB matric results.

De Jager plans to study BSc Computer Science at Nelson Mandela University this year.

“Woodridge is extremely proud of the determination and tenacity the entire school has shown in the wake of the massive challenges we have had to face,” Woodrige College Deputy Principal Jacques Botha said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

