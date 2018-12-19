10 houses burn down in St Francis Bay

A bush fire ended up burning down 10 houses in St Francis Bay yesterday (18 December 2018) and partially destroyed three more houses.

The Kouga Fire Department battled to contain the fire and were joined by firemen from Kou Kamma and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, together with volunteers from all around the region.

At one stage there were between 60 – 70 firemen trying to contain the fire.

Strong winds fuelled the blaze that jumped properties and once embers landed on the thatch roof houses in the vicinity, it was difficult for the firemen to prevent the house from burning down.

Initial estimates are that over R 100 million in damage was caused by the fire.

By 8 pm yesterday evening, the fire had been brought under control. Kouga Muncipality hired a helicopter to water bomb the hot spots, while firefighters remained on the ground, busy with mop up operations.

There was no loss of life during the fire.

Those who want to assist people who lost everything in the fire can contact James Mzangwa from Kouga’s Disaster Management team on 081 561 6313 or Liezl Clause from the St Francis Disaster Volunteer Group on 083 285 7166.

